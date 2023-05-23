Video: Ex-UFC fighter Brandon Vera plows down zombies in new Filipino horror film

Ex-UFC fighter and former ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera is staying busy in retirement with a new acting career in the Philippines, and he already has a lead role in an upcoming horror film.

The 45-year-old fighter, who called it a career back in 2022, recently inked a 10-picture deal, with his latest offering coming in the film Day Zero, which is due out on digital on May 23.

The first clip for the film released via Bloody Disgusting shows Vera plowing down zombies with a variety of weapons in an action-packed scene. Here’s the synopsis for the movie:

“After serving eight incident-free years in prison, a former elite soldier (Vera) is released, finally free to reunite with his estranged wife and young daughter. However, he re-enters civilization only to discover that the outside world has been completely overtaken by a dangerous virus with terrifying effects on the human body. Chased by hordes of the undead, he races through the dangerous urban landscape in a final desperate attempt to redeem himself and rescue his family.”

Day Zero is directed by Joey De Guzman with Pepe Herrera, MJ Lastimosa, Joey Marquez, and Ricci Rivero joining Vera as co-stars.

Vera transitioned into acting after hanging up his gloves following a long career that started back in 2002. He made an immediate impact when he first joined the UFC roster and declared plans to become a two-division champion, but unfortunately he never found that level of success.

After leaving the UFC, Vera signed with ONE Championship, where he became heavyweight champion until losing his belt to Arjan Bhullar in 2021. After suffering a loss in his next fight to Amir Aliakbari, Vera announced his retirement, with plans to put his full focus on acting.