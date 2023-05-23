Heck of a Morning: Who will Israel Adesanya fight at UFC 293?

Israel Adesanya is expected to headline the UFC’s return to Sydney in September, but with so many fights booked in the middleweight division, along with quick turnaround times being a factor, it seems up in the air as to who Adesanya will face on that card. Will there be a shuffling of the deck, so to speak, or will the UFC give Adesanya a second opportunity to become a two-division champion against Jamahal Hill?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on who Adesanya could fight next, the issue with booking Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis two months prior at UFC 290, and making the case for a new lineup of fights at 185 — which includes moving Du Plessis to the title fight with Adesanya in September. Additionally, topics include Dana White’s reaction to Francis Ngannou signing with the UFC, White’s comments about UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling, Alex Pereira’s move up to 205, when Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington could happen in 2023, and more.

