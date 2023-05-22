The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Jan Blachowicz, Eddie Hearn, Amanda Serrano, and Ade Oladipo

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.
1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to the weekend in combat sports.
2 p.m.: Best bets at UFC Vegas 73 and more.
2:15 p.m. Journalist Ade Oladipo breaks down the big weekend in boxing.
2:45 p.m.: Former UFC interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier talks about his rematch with Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt.
3:20 p.m.: Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn returns to talk about Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron and more.
3:45 p.m.: Amanda Serrano discusses Katie Taylor’s loss this past weekend and what’s next for her.
4:15 p.m.: Former UFC champ Jan Blachowicz joins to talk about his fight with Alex Pereira at UFC 291.
