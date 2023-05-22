On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 73

Following her eye-opening performance against Angela Hill in the main event of UFC Vegas 73, Mackenzie Dern not only called out Rose Namajunas, but also added that fighting the former champion is “a priority” at this point in her career. Will that be the matchup she gets next after the best performance of her career?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question and give their thoughts on who Dern could face next from a matchmaking perspective.

Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Anthony Hernandez following his third-round stoppage win over Edmen Shahbazyan in the co-main event, Lupita Godinez after defeating Emily Ducote, along with Joaquin Buckley and Diego Ferreira following their highlight-reek knockout wins, and more.

