Francis Ngannou fact-checks Dana White after UFC Vegas 73 rant: ‘What is your problem with me?’

Francis Ngannou isn’t about to let UFC President Dana White rewrite the narrative about his UFC exit.

The former UFC heavyweight champ and recent PFL signee on Sunday issued a point-by-point rebuttal to White’s statements about his move to the tournament-based promotion.

“What is your problem with me?” asked Ngannou, who this past week ended four months of free agency with a PFL deal historic in its scope and compensation.

Ngannou first countered White’s false claim that he had been released from the promotion, pointing out his exit was triggered by the expiration of his previous UFC contract in December 2022.

2. I hate taking risks? that’s why I defended my title to fulfill my contract with no acl or mcl? — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 21, 2023

Ngannou also countered White’s statement that he “wants to take zero risks” and didn’t re-sign with the promotion because he didn’t want to fight current heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The UFC exec cited Jones’ quick win over Ciryl Gane, whom Ngannou fought with a severe knee injury and beat to unify the heavyweight title at UFC 270.

White’s statement on Ngannou’s schedule during his UFC tenure also drew a rebuttal. The ex-UFC champ pointed out long stretches of inactivity he said were the product of White’s attempt to “control my deal,” and “freeze me out” when he declined to sign a new contract.

3. The reason I fought three times in three years is because you wanted to control my deal and signs a new one. And freeze me out. “I owe these guys three fights a year.” Isn’t that what you say? What happened? I always asked for & never said no to any fight in the 3 years — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 21, 2023

Ngannou ended his rebuttal with another direct message to White, who derided the PFL’s plans with the 36-year-old Cameroonian and doubted its ability to stay in business after making such a big investment in the fighter.

I’m finally getting paid and respected, and have a deal that’s fair and equal for all parties. Why are you so against me being free and happy? — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 21, 2023

In addition to getting a multi-fight contract expected to start in 2024, Ngannou’s PFL deal gives him a role on the promotion’s board of directors, a management role in PFL Africa, acquire his own sponsors and pursue a boxing match. Ngannou recently renewed his call for a showdown with Tyson Fury after the heavyweight boxing champ targeted Jones on social media.

Ngannou ended his rebuttal with a challenge to White and Jones.

Whenever, wherever — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 21, 2023

Who really is scared? Jon, me … or you? $$$$ Make up your mind