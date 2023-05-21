Andre Muniz welcomes Paul Craig to middleweight at UFC London in July

Paul Craig is moving down to 185 pounds, and he will get a stiff test in London this summer.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Craig will face Andre Muniz at UFC London, which takes place July 22 at The O2. Super Lutas was first to report the booking.

Craig is changing things up in hopes to get back on track following back-to-back losses at light heavyweight in fights against Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir. Prior to that, the 35-year-old went unbeaten over a six-fight stretch, including finishes of current UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and former champ Mauricio Rua.

Muniz also looks to get back in the win column after getting submitted by Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 70 in his first promotional loss and the end of his nine-fight winning streak.

UFC London is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.