‘This is why people don’t watch boxing anymore’: Pros react to Devin Haney’s controversial win over Vasiliy Lomachenko

By Alexander K. Lee
Devin Haney v Vasyl Lomachenko
Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Devin Haney won over the judges on Saturday night, but might have more work to do when it comes to winning in the court of public opinion.

After 12 suspenseful rounds of technical boxing, Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) won a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) to retain his undisputed lightweight champion status as well as his undefeated record. It was touch and go throughout, but Haney emerged victorious via scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.

As is often the case with high-stakes boxing bouts between evenly matched contenders, there was immediate skepticism over the scoring and several notable names chimed in on social media to question the judging.

Combat sports personality Dillon Danis stated plainly that “Lomachenko was robbed,” while Bellator commentator Josh Thomson took the criticism a step further, writing that “This is why people don’t watch boxing anymore.”

See more of the best social media reactions below.

