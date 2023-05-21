Watch Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko full fight video highlights from the Haney vs. Lomachenko main event, courtesy of Top Rank Boxing and other outlets.

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko took place May 20 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight champion Devin Haney (30-0) put his belts and undefeated record on the line against former unified lightweight champion and three-division king Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3) in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Haney vs. Lomachenko, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Round 1: Lomachenko staying out of the range of Haney’s jab. Haney changes tact and goes to the body. Lomachenko tests his jab out. Short combo from Lomachenko is defended by Haney. Quick exchange inside for the fighters, neither having much luck landing anything clean through two minutes. Haney sticking the jab out there. Lomachenko lands a jab. Lomachenko ends the round with a flurry. Not a lot to score through one.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Lomachenko.

Round 2: Haney sticking with the jab, not giving Lomachenko an opening. He fires a right to Lomachenko’s body.Lomachenko leaving his body exposed, but still not giving Haney much to work with. Lomachenko doubles up on the jab, Haney reacts with a counter up top. Haney goes back to the body. He’s catching Haney with those coming in. Lomachenko flurries and definitely sneaks a few good shots in there as Haney works his way out of the corner. Quick straight left scores for Lomachenko. There’s a right for Lomachenko and Haney answers with a glancing left. Lomachenko again ends the round with a flurry, this could be leaving a good impression on the judges.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Lomachenko. Overall, 20-18 Lomachenko.

Round 3: Haney probing with the jab as Lomachenko circles. Great footwork from both fighters. There’s that straight left from Lomachenko, but Haney makes him pay with a high counter. Haney with the right to the body. He doubles up and scores with a jab. Lomachenko attacks the body with Haney maneuvering out of the corner. Hard right to the body by Haney as Lomachenko pushes Haney back. Loud overhand left lands for Haney. Lomachenko not deterred, he stings Haney’s body and fires a couple of punches to the head. They’re getting loose in there now.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Haney. Overall, 29-28 Lomachenko.

Round 4: Haney with a more methodical start to the fourth as he jabs the head before sticking the body. Lomachenko fires off a couple of jabs. Those fast hands of Lomachenko score twice to Haney’s head. Haney with a nice jab, then there’s a nice jab by Lomachenko. Lomachenko with a shot right to the forehead. Haney drives a jab into Lomachenko’s midsection. Check right hook scores for Lomachenko. Haney narrowly misses with a big right. He finds a home for it to the body again though. Lomachenko hits Haney with a straight right. They get tangled up and Haney gets tripped to the mat. Haney with a quick head-body combo.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Lomachenko. Overall, 39-37 Lomachenko.

Round 5: Lomachenko with some slick movement to avoid Haney’s opening offense. But Haney is starting to hit that body consistently with the right. Lomachenko having success punching as he ducks in. Haney lands an uppercut. Lomachenko scores with a left hand before they tie up. They trade right hands. Lomachenko speeds the fight up with a rapid combination.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Lomachenko. Overall, 49-46 Lomachenko.

Round 6: Haney with a series of body shots to open the sixth. That’s been an effective method for countering Lomachenko’s movement. Right to the body pauses Lomachenko’s advance. Clean right scores for Lomachenko, then another. Haney having a little trouble avoiding those straight punches. Jab gets through for Haney. Lunging left from Lomachenko pops Haney. Haney with good body work in this round. Great hook-to-jab sequence by Haney.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Haney. Overall, 58-56 Lomachenko.

Round 7: Haney with the first strike of the round, an uppercut that’s blocked. Lomachenko lands two solid straight lefts. Haney gets around the defenses of Lomachenko with a looping right. Haney clinches up to slow a Lomachenko attack. Haney lands a right as he circles. Lomachenko with the 1-2. Haney with a glancing right hand that connects. Lomachenko picking his spots as Haney keeps his head moving. Jab by Haney. Haney hits Lomachenko with a check left hooks. Right hand combination for Lomachenko to close the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Lomachenko. Overall, 68-65 Lomachenko.

Round 8: Haney stuffs Lomachenko with a jab. Lomachenko doubles up on a jab leading to a clash of heads. The fighters collide and Lomachenko stumbles to the mat, looks like they bumped hips. Sneaky left connects for Lomachenko. Haney using that jab to set up his right to the body. Jab by Lomachenko. He hits Haney with a right. Haney with a 1-2. They trade jabs to end the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Lomachenko. Overall, 78-74 Lomachenko.

Round 9: Lomachenko circles and finds a home for that right hand again. Haney holding center, but having difficulty throwing more than single shots. Just as I write that, he caps off a combo with a sharp body punch. Lomachenko jab down the middle. Haney hits him with the left and circles out of the corner. Straight left connects for Lomachenko. Powerful body shot from Haney, but that just wakes up the former champion and he marches forward with another flurry. Haney misses and Lomachenko capitalizes with a straight left. There’s a 1-2 for Haney. He’s not letting Lomachenko corner him.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Haney. Overall, 87-84 Lomachenko.

Round 10: Haney and Lomachenko sizing each other up, mostly firing warning shots. They’re pacing themselves for this home stretch. A minute in, it’s Lomachenko who scores with a flurry. Haney with a left that makes Lomachenko sidestep into a Haney right. Haney with a clean straight right. Left hand by Lomachenko. Haney hits a counter right to the body. Jab by Haney. Not much to score in this round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Haney. Overall, 96-94 Lomachenko.

Round 11: Haney left keeps Lomachenko back, for a moment anyway. Right hand from Lomachenko gets a big reaction from the crowd. Lomachenko tags him with a 1-2. he’s walking Haney down now. Does he sense a finish? Right hand from Lomachenko that Haney definitely felt. He’s cutting off Haney’s angles and scoring. The right jab connecting plenty now for Lomachenko. Lomachenko mixing it up to the head and body. He just pops Haney’s chin with a left. Haney keeping his composure, but not having luck pinning Lomachenko down in the 11th.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Lomachenko. Overall, 106-103 Lomachenko.

Round 12: Haney wants to come forward, but Lomachenko stifling him with some serious hand speed. This is vintage Lomachenko these last couple few minutes. Haney hits him to the body. Lomachenko is walking Haney to the ropes. Haney countering well as he circles out of trouble. Lomachenko scores with Haney in the corner. They trade body shots. Haney connects to the body twice. That body work has been there for most of the fight for Haney. One last exchange proves inconclusive.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Haney. Overall, 115-113 Lomachenko.

Devin Haney def. Vasiliy Lomachenko via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113)