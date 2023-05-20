UFC Vegas 73 post-fight show: Reaction to Mackenzie Dern’s lopsided win, callout of Rose Namajunas

Mackenzie Dern opened up a lot of eyeballs with her one-sided victory over Angela Hill in the main event of UFC Vegas 73, and after she got her hand raised, she called out former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas — but was that the right call out?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee react to Dern’s impressive performance, adding skills to her repertoire in the process, and give their thoughts as to why Namajunas was a great name for Dern to call out. Additionally, they discuss Anthony Hernandez’s stoppage win over Edmen Shahbazyan, Diego Ferreira’s nasty knockout of Michael Johnson, Natalia Silva’s finish of Victoria Leonardo, Joaquin Buckley potentially getting robbed of a bonus by referee Kerry Hatley, and more.

Watch the UFC Vegas 73 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.