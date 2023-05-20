UFC Vegas 73 bonuses: Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill earn extra $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’

Mackenzie Dern continues to be a bonus machine.

Dern cashed the fifth bonus check of her UFC career for her dominant unanimous decision win over Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73, which headlined Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX.

Dern and Hill both earned an extra $50,000 for their Fight of the Night handiwork.

The night’s two other bonuses went to Diego Ferreira and Viacheslav Borshchev, both of whom scored Performance of the Night checks for their highlight-reel knockouts.

Ferreira demolished Michael Johnson with a scary sequence on the main card, while Borschev did the same to Maheshate on the night’s prelims.

UFC Vegas 73 took place May 20 in Las Vegas.

