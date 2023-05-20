 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Junto Nakatani levels Andrew Moloney with unreal knockout punch to capture WBO title

By Alexander K. Lee
Devin Haney v Vasyl Lomachenko
Junto Nakatani and Andrew Moloney
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Junto Nakatani probably didn’t need a finish to become champion on Saturday, but boy did he deliver one.

The undefeated Japanese boxer capped off a strong performance against Andrew Moloney with a no-doubt knockout punch in the 12th round to capture a vacant WBO junior bantamweight title. Nakatani now holds titles in two divisions as he entered this bout as the WBO’s flyweight champion.

Watch the incredible KO below.

Nakatani had already impressed for the majority of the bout, including a knockdown in the 11th round that all but assured he would be leaving Las Vegas with more gold around his waist. However, when a wounded Moloney took a misstep, Nakatani capitalized with a left hand right on the button that sent Moloney awkwardly to the mat. As Nakatani jogged off, Moloney stayed down for a long time as the referee immediately called for medical assistance.

With his latest highlight, Nakatani improves to 25-0 as a pro with 19 knockouts.

Catch complete results from the Haney vs. Lomachenko card here.

