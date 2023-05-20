 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Champion performance right there’: Fighters react to Mackenzie Dern’s furious UFC Vegas 73 main event win

By Alexander K. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Dern v Hill
Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Mackenzie Dern showed off a new side of herself on Saturday.

The grappling specialist had been criticized in the past for prioritizing position over damage, but that wasn’t the case in her UFC Vegas 73 main event fight with Angela Hill, as Dern came out swinging and didn’t stop attacking for almost the entirety of their 25-minute bout. In the end, the strawweight contender walked out with a dominant win on the scorecards.

Suffice to say, the MMA world was wowed by Dern’s aggressive performance, with everyone from fighters to fans to media tweeting about the victory. Hill received no shortage of praise either, as she battled through precarious submission situations and visible facial injuries to take Dern to the limit.

Top bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington went as far as to say that Dern put on a “champion performance.”

See more of the best reactions from social media below.

