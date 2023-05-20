Video: Watch Conor McGregor’s ringside reaction to Katie Taylor loss

Conor McGregor had nothing but love for Katie Taylor after she suffered the first loss of her career Saturday.

The UFC superstar was ringside at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, to support Taylor, his fellow Dubliner, as she attempted to become an undisputed champion in two divisions. Taylor entered Saturday’s duel with Chantelle Cameron as the world lightweight champion, but ultimately dropped a majority decision to Cameron, the reigning light welterweight champion.

With the loss, Taylor fell to 22-1 in her professional career.

McGregor stood just outside the ring as the decision was announced, hoping that the scorecards would tilt towards Taylor after 10 intense and competitive rounds, but he was left disappointed.

Watch McGregor’s reaction below.

“Another amazing fight for you,” McGregor could be heard saying to Taylor. “Another day, another day for Katie Tay. Love you to bits, I love you.”

McGregor has long been a supporter of Taylor and had previously discussed wanting to be involved in putting together a fight between Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Croke Park in Dublin. Taylor and Serrano eventually fought at Madison Square Garden in New York, where Taylor defeated Serrano via split decision.