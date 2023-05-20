UFC Vegas 73 video: Joaquin Buckley melts Andre Fialho with brutal knockout, calls out Logan Paul for sponsorship

As soon as the welterweight matchup between Joaquin Buckley and Andre Fialho was announced, most expected the fight to end with someone getting knocked out — and Buckley delivered on those expectations in brutal fashion.

The 170-pound tilt took place during the main card of UFC Vegas 73 at the UFC APEX on Saturday. Both men traded big shots throughout the first round, with things going back and forth until Buckley landed a pair of NFL linebacker style takedowns before the horn sounded. As the second round played out, Buckley landed a sneaky head kick that put Fialho down to the mat immediately. Referee Kerry Hatley hesitated as Buckley stood over a dazed Fialho before landing one last shot that stopped the fight.

Check out the nasty finish from Buckley in the video below.

BUCKLEY CAUGHT HIM WITH A HEAD KICK #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/OWCo1EifJL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 20, 2023

Joaquin Buckley scored a vicious KO and then dumped a bottle of Prime on his head #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/AbUoc7Mngl — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 20, 2023

Buckley and Fialho was one of the event’s bouts where the heat between both guys built throughout fight week. After the finish, Buckley walked over to Fialho, said some things, then dumped a bottle of Prime drink on himself. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed and Buckley showed Fialho respect as they embraced.

The attention then turned to Fialho’s team at Kill Cliff FC as Buckley called out any of the gym’s welterweights, but then called out Logan Paul — not for a fight, but for an individual sponsorship deal with Paul’s drink company Prime.

“Logan Paul, you’ve got your Prime all over the place, sponsor an athlete for the UFC,” Buckley said. “C’mon, bro, get your boy ‘New Mansa’ in the building.”