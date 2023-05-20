UFC Vegas 73 video: Diego Ferreira’s vicious overhand right puts Michael Johnson unconscious

Things didn’t seem to start well for Diego Ferreira in his first UFC appearance since December 2021, but he made up for lost time with a sure-fire nominee for Knockout of the Year in the second round.

Ferreira took on fellow longtime UFC veteran Michael Johnson in the lightweight main card opener of UFC Vegas 73 on Saturday at the APEX. After Johnson found success in the first round, and for most of the second, Ferreira landed one of the cleanest overhand rights you’ll ever see to knock Johnson completely out cold.

Check out the video of the ferocious knockout in the video below.

DIEGO FERREIRA PUT MICHAEL JOHNSON TO SLEEP #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/JyrHgkGo8N — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 20, 2023

Diego Ferreira BLASTED Michael Johnson with a right hand for the KO #UFCVegas73 pic.twitter.com/8yX9OryKgn — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 20, 2023

The time of the stoppage came at 1:50 of the second round, and when Joe Martinez made the official announcement, Johnson was not in the octagon.

The brutal finish couldn’t have come at a better moment for Ferreira, as he snapped a three-fight losing skid and earned his first UFC win since submitting Anthony Pettis at UFC 246 in January 2020. Prior to Saturday, Ferreira dropped a decision to Beneil Dariush, and was then finished in consecutive bouts by Gregor Gillespie and Mateusz Gamrot.

Johnson entered the fight with victories in two of his past three, but has now flip-flopped losses and wins over his five most recent outings.