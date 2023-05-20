UFC Vegas 73 live blog: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

This is the UFC Vegas 73 live blog for Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill, the strawweight main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Arguably the greatest female grappler in MMA ever, Dern entered the UFC with sky-high expectations in 2018 — expectations she has not quite lived up to. While the BJJ champion has put together a respectable career, her 7-3 record in the octagon is a far cry from the dominant championship run some expected of Dern. Coming off a loss to Yan Xiaonan in October, the 30-year-old Dern is in big need of a rebound win to get things back on track as she tries to climb to a title shot.

Related Get Latest UFC Vegas 73 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Unlike Dern, Hill entered the UFC without any expectations at all. A member of The Ultimate Fighter 20 cast, where she lost in the opening round, Hill was cut from the UFC to end her initial run with the promotion. After moving to Invicta and winning the strawweight title, “Overkill” made her way back to the octagon, where she’s been one of the most active fighters in the entire sport, putting together a 9-10 record over the past six years. Coming off back-to-back wins over rising prospects, the 38-year-old Hill hopes to keep things rolling and move into the strawweight top 10 with a win over Dern.

Check out the UFC Vegas 73 main event live blog below.