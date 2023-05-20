 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 73 video: Viacheslav Borshchev annihilates Maheshate, does victory dance

By Jed Meshew
UFC Fight Night: Maheshate v Borshchev
Viacheslav Borshchev
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Viacheslav Borshchev is back in a big way.

Borshchev faced 23-year-old prospect Maheshate on Saturday at UFC Vegas 73 in a fight that promised fireworks on the feet, and Borshchev delivered. The first round was a back-and-forth affair until an inadvertent eye-poke from Maheshate left Borshchev severely compromised in his left eye. That wasn’t enough to stop “Slava Claus” though, who returned to the action with renewed vigor, dropping Maheshate with a mean right hand just before the end of the round.

Maheshate survived the explosion, but was unable to do it a second time when Borshchev again floored him with a nasty right hand in the second round. That shot cause Maheshate to cover up and wait to be rescued, which referee Jason Herzog did at 2:37 of Round 2.

The win was critical for Borshchev, stopping a two-fight skid for the Russian fighter, and one that may well earn him an extra $50,000 at the end of the evening.

Perhaps because of that, after the fight was over, Borshchev celebrated his big win with a victory dance. Check out Borshchev’s finish and celebration in the video below.

