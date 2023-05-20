 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Katie won this fight’: Fighters react to Chantelle Cameron upset win over Katie Taylor

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron - Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship
Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron
Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Chantelle Cameron scored one of the year’s biggest boxing upsets on Saturday, sending ripples through the world of combat sports.

Saturday at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Cameron (18-0, 9 KOs) became the first professional to defeat Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) as she earned a majority decision over the Irish star after 10 rounds of amazing back-and-forth action. Cameron successfully defended her undisputed light welterweight champion status with the win, while Taylor — the undisputed lightweight queen — fell short of becoming an undisputed two-division champion.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor’s hometown crowd was less than thrilled with the decision, which Cameron narrowly won with a pair of 96-94 scorecards (the third judge scored the fight a 95-95 draw). That reaction was echoed by some fighters on social media, including boxing star Claressa Shields, who stated firmly that Taylor deserved to have her hand raised.

See more social media reactions from fighters below.

