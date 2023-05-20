‘Katie won this fight’: Fighters react to Chantelle Cameron upset win over Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron scored one of the year’s biggest boxing upsets on Saturday, sending ripples through the world of combat sports.

Saturday at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Cameron (18-0, 9 KOs) became the first professional to defeat Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) as she earned a majority decision over the Irish star after 10 rounds of amazing back-and-forth action. Cameron successfully defended her undisputed light welterweight champion status with the win, while Taylor — the undisputed lightweight queen — fell short of becoming an undisputed two-division champion.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor’s hometown crowd was less than thrilled with the decision, which Cameron narrowly won with a pair of 96-94 scorecards (the third judge scored the fight a 95-95 draw). That reaction was echoed by some fighters on social media, including boxing star Claressa Shields, who stated firmly that Taylor deserved to have her hand raised.

See more social media reactions from fighters below.

Katie won this fight to me! If y’all want to say a split or majority for Katie! But let’s see! Cameron did good but didn’t dethrone the champ. @DAZNBoxing — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 20, 2023

REMATCH!!!!! Rematch! Rematch! But hey great attitude to have. Win in class, lose in class! It was a very good fight between the two @KatieTaylor & @chantellecam — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 20, 2023

I saw the fight close just like the judges, a lot of people especially commentary was saying like Cameron was just dominating and she wasn’t! But hey good for her! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 20, 2023

Bravo to both women. Cameron went into Ireland and pulled it off. Taylor stepped up against the best in the world in a heavier weight class and almost had it. Both are winners. #TaylorCameron — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 20, 2023

Great fight. Def wanted to see more bombs and true game planning from both corners but none the less it was great!! I have Cameron slighting it but Taylor landed the sharper punches #TaylorCameron — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) May 20, 2023

I do believe that is the correct decision. Taylor was out worked, and out landed. Chantelle Cameron showed up, punched in, and went to work all night, and sometimes that’s all it takes — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) May 20, 2023

Y’all think that was a robbery? #TaylorCameron — HASIM RAHMAN JR. (@_HasimRahmanJr) May 20, 2023

Great fight @chantellecam really deserved that an I’m glad the judges didn’t rob her from what she deserved, also well done to @KatieTaylor I’ll always be a massive fan #taylorcameron pic.twitter.com/oVkREVnYMV — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) May 20, 2023

Judges got it right!! Boxing got it right!! Cameron won this fight! Bigger, stronger & better than Taylor tonight. #TaylorCameron — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) May 20, 2023

Right decision. That girl is relentless #TaylorCameron — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 20, 2023