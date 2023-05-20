Watch Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor full fight video highlights from the Taylor vs. Cameron main event, courtesy of the DAZN and other outlets.

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron took place May 20 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-1) moved up in weight to challenge undisputed light welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron (18-0) in the night’s main event, which aired live on DAZN.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Cameron vs. Taylor, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Alexander K. Lee.

Round 1: Cameron quick to come forward, just chasing Taylor with that jab. Counter left by Taylor scores. There’s a right from Cameron, followed up by a couple more scoring punches. These two are coming out quick. Cameron with a lot of jab pressure before going to the body. Taylor with a flurry. Cameron drives a right to the body. Taylor hits her with a jab, then a quick 1-2. Left hook from Cameron scores. There’s a right over the top from Cameron. Fast first round!

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Cameron.

Round 2: Cameron right back on the attack. Her range punching is keeping Taylor from opening up. Cameron goes to the body, Taylor answers with one of her own. Another Cameron jab gets through. Taylor fires in a right hand. Taylor with a quick combo. Cameron rips one to the body. Left hook from Taylor on an advancing Cameron. They’re swinging freely as Cameron looks to corner Taylor.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor. Overall, 19-19.

Round 3: Cameron bullies Taylor over to the ropes and starts firing body shots. Taylor lands a jab and Cameron answers with a 1-2. Talor gets in and out with a nice combo. Cameron smacks the body again. She’s mixing up her head and body shots well. Another left to the body, then one up top by Cameron. Taylor with a trio of punches down the middle. Cameron keeping that jab right in Taylor’s face. Combo by Taylor defended well by Cameron.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Cameron. Overall, 29-28 Cameron.

Round 4: Cameron sticks that jab in Taylor’s ace and follows with a right. Plenty of volume from the light welterweight champ. Taylor hits a counter right, but Cameron just keeps coming forward. Good right across the chin scores for Cameron. Cameron pops Taylor with another right. Taylor has the accuracty, but Cameron is just throwing more and throwing hard. Taylor counters a body shot with a sweeping left hook. Cameron rarely throwing just one shot, following everything up with another punch. Great fight through four.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Cameron. Overall, 39-37 Cameron.

Round 5: Cameron pushing that jab. Taylor’s hair became loose in the fourth and it doesn’t look like it’s been corrected. Cameron lands a step-in right hand. Another right scores for Cameron. She has Taylor on the ropes, Taylor trying to find an opening to counter and break out. There’s a 1-2 for Taylor once she gets some space. Taylor with a looping right. Cameron still using her length wisely. Good jab from Cameron at the end of the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Cameron. Overall, 49-46 Cameron.

Round 6: Slower start to this round. Cameron walks Taylor down and just sizes her up, neither woman wanting to make a mistake. There’s that Cameron jab going again. Taylor counters with a quick 1-2. Cameron working in body shots to open Taylor up. Left hook backs Cameron up. Cameron eats a big combo from Taylor. They’re fighting in a phone booth now. Taylor with another combination. Cameron answers with an uppercut. Taylor flurries again. They’re leaving it all in there.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor. Overall, 58-56 Cameron.

Round 7: Taylor just circling and backing up as Cameron works to find the range. The challenger hoping to get her counter game going again. Right hand from Cameron, she gets the hands going and a left hook connects as well. There’s another right for Cameron. Jab scores for Cameron. Taylor still in it as she hits a 1-2. There’s another 1-2 for Taylor. Right hand counter by Cameron.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Cameron. Overall, 68-65 Cameron.

Round 8: Cameron with a short uppercut off a break. Cameron score sto th ebody, counter left by Taylor. Cameron has not let up as they battle through the eighth. Fast left from Taylor. Cameron with an uppercut that scores, Taylor fires in a right hand. Cameron a little lazy with the defense and Taylor lands three good punches. Cameron walks into a Taylor punch. These brawling rounds seem to favor Taylor.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor. Overall, 77-75 Cameron.

Round 9: Cameron just hot out of the corner and immediately attacks. Body-head combo by Cameron connects. Left uppercut by Cameron. Taylor in and out, but Cameron not letting her get away easy. She has Taylor on the ropes and is just pummeling the body. Straight punches form Cameron have Taylor on the defensive. Taylor unloads a combo. Cameron walks into another couple of punches. Good uppercut by Cameron. They’re trading again. Close round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Cameron. Overall, 87-84 Cameron.

Round 10: Both fighters just immediately taking center and throwing down, geez. They get a break and a second to catch their breath. Fatigue definitely settling in as they repeatedly clash and then clinch. Taylor clips Cameron with a left as she circles away. Cameron with a 1-2, Taylor with an even cleaner 1-2 in response. Cracking right from Taylor. Cameron not backing down in the slightest. She enters with an uppercut and there’s another close exchange. Taylor letting her hands fly. Hard shots from Taylor to close out the fight. Incredible action.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Taylor. Overall, 96-94 Cameron.

Chantelle Cameron def. Katie Taylor via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94)