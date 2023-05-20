UFC Vegas 73 video: Gilbert Urbina trounces Orion Cosce with nasty front kick

Look out welterweights, Gilbert Urbina has arrived.

Urbina, 27, squared off with Orion Cosce on the prelims of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 73 event and “The RGV Bad Boy” delivered in a big way, trouncing Cosce en route to a second-round finish.

In the first round, Urbina dominated the action, securing a pair of takedowns and advancing to mount and back mount, where he delivered a brutal beating to Cosce. The Team Alpha Male fighter was able to survive the round, but things went from bad to worse in the second when Urbina landed a nasty front kick to the body that folded Cosce like a lawn chair. A couple of perfunctory follow-up knees forced referee Kerry Hatley to jump in and rescue Cosce at 2:55 of the second round.

The win was Urbina’s first in the UFC, after losing in the middleweight finals of The Ultimate Fighter 29, and makes BMF Ranch fighter a going concern at 170 pounds.

Check out the video of Urbina’s finish in the video below.