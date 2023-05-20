Video: Louis Glismann enters submission of the year race with rare inverted omoplata at OKTAGON 43

Inverted omoplata submissions don’t happen often in MMA, but it did in Prague this weekend for OKTAGON MMA.

In the welterweight featured matchup of OKTAGON 43, Denmark’s Louis Glismann took on Netherlands’ Melvin van Suijdam. In the final seconds of the opening round, Glismann transitioned into a beautiful inverted omoplata that was locked on so tight, van Suijdam had no choice but to tap out as quickly as possible.

Check out the rare and nifty submission below.

Louis Glismann pic.twitter.com/AGJiPCndV8 — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) May 20, 2023

The official time of the stoppage was 4:57 of the opening round, and serves as the fourth straight victory for Glismann — which includes three finishes during that stretch. Glismann also holds submission victories over former UFC competitors Craig White and Emil Meek, and has only seen the judges’ scorecards twice over his 11 pro MMA wins.

Van Suijdam will go back to the drawing board after having his three-fight win streak snapped.