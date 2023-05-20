UFC Vegas 73 video: Natalia Silva batters, finishes bloody Victoria Leonardo with head kick

Natalia Silva was the biggest favorite at UFC Vegas 73 by a wide margin, and she certainly lived up to her -900 price tag with another impressive UFC performance.

Silva, 26, faced Victoria Leonardo in the second bout of Saturday’s card at the UFC APEX and found success on the feet early as she began landing nasty combinations that marked up the face of her opponent almost immediately. Silva eventually dropped Leonardo with a big shot, and when Leonardo returned to her feet, Silva landed a slew of head kicks that forced referee Kerry Hatley to stop the fight.

Check out the video of Silva’s second consecutive octagon finish in the video below.

The stoppage came just 2:58 into the fight, extending Silva’s impressive winning streak to nine fights. The Brazilian flyweight standout is now 3-0 competing for the UFC, which also includes a finish of Tereza Bleda and a dominant decision win over Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Leonardo is now 1-3 in her UFC career as she was unable to parlay her July 2022 win over Mandy Bohm into her first promotional win streak.