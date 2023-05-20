Taylor vs. Cameron Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Taylor vs. Cameron results live for the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron event at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.

When the main event begins around 5:30 p.m. ET, check out our Taylor vs. Cameron live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.

Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs), boxing’s undisputed lightweight champion, moves up to light welterweight to challenge Cameron (17-0, 9 KOs). This is Taylor’s first fight in the 140-pound division since November 2019, when she won a WBO belt from Christina Linardatou. In her most recent outing, Taylor defeated Karen Carabajal to successfully defend her lightweight titles.

Cameron looks for her fifth straight championship defense and her first since unifying all of the major titles with a unanimous decision win over Jessica McCaskill this past November.

Check out Taylor vs. Cameron results below.

Main Card (DAZN at 2 p.m. ET)

Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron (live blog)

Jose Felix def. Gary Cully via third-round TKO (2:34)

James Metcalf def. Dennis Hogan via unanimous decision (117-110, 117-110, 115-112)

Caoimhin Agyarko def. Grant Dennis via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Thomas Carty def. Jay McFarlane via third-round TKO (2:58)

Preliminary Card

Paddy Donovan def. Sam O’Maison via sixth-round TKO

Maisey Rose Courtney def. Kate Radomska via decision