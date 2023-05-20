MMA Fighting has Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron live round-by-round updates for Taylor’s long-awaited homecoming at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday night.

The main event is expected to begin around 5 p.m. ET (10:31 p.m. BST) on DAZN. Check out our Taylor vs. Cameron results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Katie Taylor (22-0) is a 36-year-old Olympic gold medalist and a superstar in Ireland who carries the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring female lightweight title.

Chantelle Cameron (17-0) is a 32-year-old from England who has captured the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring female light welterweight titles .

Cameron’s undisputed light welterweight belts will be on the line.

Check out the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron main event live blog below.

Related Get Latest Boxing Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The main event is up next.

The light welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron out first.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10: