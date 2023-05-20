Haney vs. Lomachenko Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Haney vs. Lomachenko results live for the Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
When the main event begins around 12 a.m. ET, check out our Haney vs. Lomachenko live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
Devin Haney (29-0) will look to defend his undisputed lightweight title for the second time. Haney has won his past six fights all by decision.
Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2) has won three straight fights since losing to Teofimo Lopez.
Check out the Haney vs. Lomachenko results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko
Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez
Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila
Prelims (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET)
Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani
Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger
Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso
Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra
Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons
Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill
Loading comments...