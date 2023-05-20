Haney vs. Lomachenko Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Haney vs. Lomachenko results live for the Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

When the main event begins around 12 a.m. ET, check out our Haney vs. Lomachenko live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.

Devin Haney (29-0) will look to defend his undisputed lightweight title for the second time. Haney has won his past six fights all by decision.

Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2) has won three straight fights since losing to Teofimo Lopez.

Check out the Haney vs. Lomachenko results below.

Related Get Latest Boxing Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila

Prelims (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET)

Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso

Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra

Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons

Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill