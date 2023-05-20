UFC Vegas 73 Results: Dern vs. Hill

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 73 results for the Dern vs. Hill fight card, a live blog for the main card, and more from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
In the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will square off in a strawweight contest. Dern has lost two of her last three fights, while Hill is on a two-fight win streak.
Middleweights Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez will clash in the co-main event.
Check out the UFC Vegas 73 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
Emily Ducote vs. Loopy Godinez
Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
