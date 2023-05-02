Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe set for UFC Jacksonville on June 24

Neil Magny and Phil Rowe are expected to clash in a welterweight matchup scheduled for UFC Jacksonville on June 24 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday. MMA Junkie initially reported the matchup.

Magny makes his return to action after suffering a loss to Gilbert Burns in his previous outing back in January at UFC 283. That loss brought Magny’s record to 3-2 over his past five fights, which includes wins over the likes of Max Griffin and Daniel Rodriguez, and losses to top contenders Burns and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Now Magny attempts to get back on track when he fights in June.

Meanwhile, Rowe currently rides a three-fight win streak of his own with a trio of knockout finishes over Niko Price, Jason Witt, and Orion Cosce.

Overall, Rowe boasts a 3-1 record in the octagon after joining the promotion by way of the UFC’s Contender Series.

Magny vs. Rowe is the latest addition to the UFC’s return to Jacksonville, which is headlined by a featherweight fight between one-time interim title challenger Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.