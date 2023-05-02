Bryce Mitchell out of UFC 288, Diego Lopes steps in to fight Movsar Evloev

Bryce Mitchell won’t be fighting at UFC 288 this Saturday.

MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the change that Mitchell has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming main card featherweight bout against Movsar Evloev. Past Dana White Contender Series hopeful Diego Lopes (20-5) steps in to fight Evloev on short notice. ESPN Deportes was first to report the news.

The reason for Mitchell’s withdrawal has not been disclosed.

Evloev (16-0) now finds himself with a new opponent after stepping in on short notice himself as a replacement for Jonathan Pearce. He was previously scheduled to fight Mitchell at UFC Vegas 64 this past November, but withdrew from that booking due to an injury. The former M-1 Global bantamweight champion has impressed in his UFC career thus far, scoring decision wins over his past six opponents, including Dan Ige and Hakeem Dawodu.

Lopes most recently competed at a Lux Fight League event this past November, where he defeated Angel Rodriguez via second-round TKO. It was Lopes’ ninth win in his past 11 fights. That stretch includes an appearance on the Contender Series, where he lost a unanimous decision to Joanderson Brito.

