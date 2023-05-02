Nate Diaz court hearing set for June in New Orleans street fight case

The next step in Nate Diaz’s ongoing legal battle in set.

Diaz is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on June 27 at 3 p.m. local time in New Orleans stemming from his involvement in a street brawl on Bourbon Street in late April.

The popular MMA star faces potential second-degree battery charges, which are considered a felony in Louisiana and carry a potential penalty of up to eight years in prison “with or without hard labor” and/or up to a $2,000 fine.

Diaz was captured on camera choking Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen unconscious on April 22 following the Misfits Boxing 6 card, which Diaz attended in support of his longtime teammate Chris Avila. Diaz also engaged in a minor scuffle with reality TV star Chase DeMoor the same night by throwing a water bottle at him during the event.

Diaz surrendered to New Orleans authorities days later following a warrant being issued for his arrest. Diaz’s team has claimed self-defense regarding the incident.

“Nate’s attorney looks forward to presenting all of the facts about this incident to the District Attorney which clearly demonstrate that a trained fighter named Rodney Petersen aggressively pursued Nate with the intention of engaging him and once doing so, Nate acted entirely in self-defense,” his representative Zach Rosenfield explained in a statement.

Diaz parted ways with the UFC in 2022 following the conclusion of his contract. He is currently expected to face Jake Paul in an Aug. 5 boxing match in Dallas. A press conference for the event is set for May 9 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center.