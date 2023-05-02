Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi promoted to main event at UFC Vegas 74 on June 3

The flyweight fight between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi has been promoted to the main event slot for the upcoming UFC Vegas 74 card scheduled on June 3 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Kara-France and Albazi both confirmed the shift after an injury forced Jack Hermansson out of his originally scheduled matchup against Brendan Allen. With Hermansson out of action, Allen shifted to a new fight later in June and the UFC opted to bump up Kara-France and Albazi to the headline spot.

Kara-France will attempt to get back on track after suffering a loss to reigning UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in his last outing. Prior to that defeat, Kara-France had rattled off three wins in a row including a knockout over ex-UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

As for Albazi, 29-year-old Iraqi born fighter will look to keep his undefeated run in the UFC intact when he faces Kara-France in his first main event.

Albazi is currently riding a five-fight win streak overall with a perfect 4-0 resume in the UFC with three of those victories coming by way of knockout or submission.

The full card and bout order hasn’t been announced by the UFC yet but now Kara-France and Albazi are secured in the main event spot.