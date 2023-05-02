Heck of a Morning: Which UFC fighters would do best in the BKFC ring?

It’s the BKFC’s world, we’re just living in it.

Yes, UFC Vegas 72 happened and Song Yadong shined, but it was hard to beat the star power of BKFC 42, which featured Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, Chad Mendes and, somehow, Conor McGregor! What’s next for the leading bare-knuckle promotion?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, guest host Alexander K. Lee ponders what other MMA stars would be an ideal fit for the BKFC and whether Gamebred Promotions’ upcoming event this Friday can benefit from the bare-knuckle buzz. Additionally, topics include where Kamaru Usman now stands in the contender line, whether Israel Adesanya reclaiming his throne takes the air out of the middleweight division, thoughts on the main event and potential sleeper fight at UFC 288, Paul Craig moving to 185, Amanda Lemos in the title picture, what’s going on with Francis Ngannou, media row randos, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

