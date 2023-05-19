Ludovit Klein out, Jared Gordon faces Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 74

Jared Gordon will make a quick turnaround to fight Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 74.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting that Ludovit Klein, Miller’s originally scheduled opponent, was forced out of the June 3 event for undisclosed reasons. In his place Gordon stepped in to face Miller.

UFC Vegas 74 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas and its main card airs on ESPN and ESPN+.

Gordon steps in on short notice after a disappointing return to the octagon in his previous appearance, a fight with Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71 that ended in a no-contest after an accidental clash of heads.

Gordon hoped to get back in the win column after a highly controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett this past December at UFC 282.

Miller makes a staggering 41st appearance in the octagon on his mission to become the first fighter to fight 50 times in the UFC. The decorated submission artist has the chance to close the all-time submission record gap with current leader Charles Oliveira (19) if he’s able to capture his 17th submission against Gordon.

In his most recent appearance, a UFC Vegas 69 fight against Alexander Hernandez, Miller saw a three-fight winning streak snapped via decision.

UFC Vegas 74 is headlined by a flyweight fight between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.