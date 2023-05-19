UFC Vegas 73 preview show: Is it do-or-die for Mackenzie Dern’s title aspirations in main event?

Mackenzie Dern looks to get back on track, while Angela Hill is out to spoil that storyline and pick up her third straight victory on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 73 headliner in the strawweight division.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee discuss the main event between Dern and Hill along with the stakes for both ladies, and if this is a do-or-die fight for Dern and her championship hopes.

Additionally, other bouts on the card will be discussed, including the co-main event between Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez, Chase Hooper’s move up to 155 pounds against Nick Fiore, Natalia Silva’s upside as a prospect, the low-key banger fight at the UFC’s return to the APEX, take some viewer questions, and more.

