Heck of a Morning: Will Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler happen in 2023?

While Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are expected to fight following the airing this upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, the big questions seem to be when will that fight take place, and will it happen before the end of this year?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses his confidence levels as to when the fight could happen, especially since a lot of the year’s pay-per-view events have been announced or targeted. Additionally, listener questions include Francis Ngannou’s deal with the PFL, why the PFL’s next 12-18 months could be the most interesting story in all of MMA, Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC middleweight and lightweight divisions, what things could look like if the PFL and Bellator were to actually merge, the UFC’s return to Boston in August, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.