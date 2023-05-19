UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in results: Mackenzie Dern, Angela Hill hit the mark for headliner, two fighters miss

Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill had to wait a week, but they are officially set to fight Saturday.

Originally scheduled for UFC Vegas 72 last week, Dern and Hill were shifted to the main event of this weekend’s UFC Vegas 73 card and both successfully made weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for the event. Dern came in at 115 pounds, while Hill came in a shade under at 114.5 pounds.

This is an important matchup for both women, with Dern currently No. 9 at 115 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings and the veteran Hill a few spots behind at No. 13.

Co-headlining middleweights Edmen Shahbazyan and Anthony Hernandez also made weight without issue, stepping to the scale at 185.5 and 186 pounds, respectively.

The official weigh-ins did see a couple of blips, including one repeat offender. Welterweight Orion Cosce registered at 172.5 pounds, 1.5 pounds over the limit (including one-pound allowance for a non-title fight). It is the second straight time that Cosce has missed weight as he also came in 1.5 pounds heavy for a welterweight bout with Blood Diamond at UFC 277 last July.

Strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos also missed weight, coming in at 117.5 pounds, 1.5 pounds over the non-title fight limit.

Both Cosce’s bout with Gilbert Urbina (170) and Demopolous’ bout with Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) will proceed as catchweights, with Cosce and Demopoulos forfeiting 20 percent of their purses as penalty, per the UFC.

Check out UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Angela Hill (114.5)

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)

Emily Ducote (119.5) vs. Loopy Godinez (119.5) — 120-pound catchweight bout

Andre Fialho (169.5) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170.5)

Diego Ferreira (154.5) vs. Michael Johnson (155)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Maheshate (155.5) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (154.5)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.5) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (117.5)*

Orion Cosce (172.5)** vs. Gilbert Urbina (170)

Ilir Latifi (249.5) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (264.5)

Chase Hooper (156) vs. Nick Fiore (154)

Natalia Silva (124.5) vs. Victoria Leonardo (124.5)

Takashi Sato (170.5) vs. Themba Gorimbo (170)

*Demopoulos missed weight. Her bout with Karolina Kowalkiewicz will proceed as a catchweight with Demopoulos forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty

**Cosce missed weight. His bout with Gilbert Urbina will proceed as a catchweight with Cosce forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty