UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 73 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill can weigh no more than 116 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title strawweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 73 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Emily Ducote vs. Loopy Godinez

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo