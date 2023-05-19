UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 73 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above, courtesy of Ag. Fight.
In the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill can weigh no more than 116 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title strawweight fight.
The UFC Vegas 73 official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET.
Check out UFC Vegas 73 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
Emily Ducote vs. Loopy Godinez
Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
