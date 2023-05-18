Fighters react to Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury drama: ‘Not even a debate’

A Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury fantasy fight got fighters talking online after Joe Rogan’s podcast brought both fighters into a social media spat.

Predictably, MMA fighters picked Jones to win if there were more weapons in play than just fists. But Fury held the advantage if restricted to any type of boxing.

Also predictably, at least one fighter tried to leverage the drama for his own purposes, angling for a fight.

Fury got the MMA world talking when he called out UFC commentator Joe Rogan for picking Jones in a no-rules fight. The heavyweight boxing champ blasted Rogan and predicted he would come out ahead in any contest.

That prompted Jones to invite Fury to the UFC, unlikely as it would be for the boxing champ to do a deal with the MMA promotion.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury drama online.

That’s not even a debate… there’s no question Jon Jones would beat the shit out of fury in a fight!!!! #mma #boxing — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) May 18, 2023

Tyson Fury beats Jon Jones in Boxing and Bare Knuckle Boxing. But Jon easily beats Fury in any other Combat Sport — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) May 18, 2023

The crazy part is he actually believes this https://t.co/j27nPpUij6 — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) May 18, 2023

Boxing... Tyson all day without question....



No rules combat.... Jon Jones could put his cock in your ass if he wanted to lmao sorry man.. boxing isn't fighting..... https://t.co/vrcNdDy2uU — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 19, 2023