Jon Jones issues fiery response to Tyson Fury over Joe Rogan comments: ‘Struck a nerve’

When it comes to Tyson Fury, Jon Jones has entered the chat.

The UFC heavyweight champion issued a fiery response Thursday after Fury lampooned Joe Rogan for comments predicting that Jones would easily defeat the boxing champion if the two were ever locked in a room and forced to handle business against one another.

Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest,… — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 18, 2023

“Hey Tyson, it seem like Joe may have struck a nerve,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana [White] a call. I’ll help you out.”

Jones followed up by predicting the fight wouldn’t last more than a round.

The debate began earlier this week stemming from comments Rogan made on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, during a discussion with comedian Andrew Schultz.

“You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black,” Rogan said with a laugh. “Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer — he doesn’t have a f***ing chance in hell of making it out of that room. He has no chance of making it out of that room. Zero chance. [Fury] would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch, and I just don’t see that happening, man.

“The threat of the takedown looms so large. That shot will come so unexpectedly. When he gets his hands around you, you’ll be so stunned.”

Those words prompted a stirring response from Fury.

“I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all the social medias and didn’t reply to that little p****, little f****** midget, bald-headed midget,” a pacing Fury said on social media. “I heard him say that Jon Jones could f*** me up if we were in the room together. I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f*** me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f****** problem.”

Jones is next expected to to defend his heavyweight title against former two-time UFC champion Stipe Miocic at some point in the second half of 2023, while Fury remains without a fight after knocking out Derek Chisora this past December.