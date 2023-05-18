Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward headlines Bellator card in South Dakota on Aug. 11

Welterweights Logan Storley and Brennan Ward have agreed to meet in the main event of an upcoming Bellator MMA card scheduled for Aug. 11 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. Verbal agreements are in place for both fighters, although no bout agreements have been signed. MMA Junkie initially reported the matchup.

A former interim Bellator welterweight champion, Storley came up short in his bid to claim the undisputed title in his last outing after dropping a unanimous decision to Yaroslav Amosov. Outside of two losses to Amosov, Storley has not tasted defeat in his career, owning wins over Michael “Venom” Page, Neiman Gracie, and UFC veteran Joaquin Buckley.

Storley also hails from South Dakota so it’s a homecoming fight for him as well.

As for Ward, the 34-year-old veteran became arguably one of the best comeback stories in recent memory after he returned from a near five-year layoff to score three straight knockouts in the Bellator cage.

Most recently, Ward dispatched Sabah Homasi with a vicious second-round knockout. He’ll look to keep that momentum going when he fights again in August.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.