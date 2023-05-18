Tyson Fury blasts ‘little p****’ Joe Rogan for picking Jon Jones in fight, Francis Ngannou responds

Tyson Fury believes he’d be the last man standing in a fantasy fight with Jon Jones, and anyone who says otherwise is going to hear about it.

In this case, that’s Joe Rogan, who recently predicted UFC heavyweight champ Jones would destroy Fury if the two were locked in a room and forced to work things out.

Back in the gym, a fired-up Fury went straight for Rogan’s jugular in his response to that opinion.

“I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all the social medias and didn’t reply to that little p****, little f****** midget, bald-headed midget,” said Fury as he paced around the hallways of his gym. “I heard him say that Jon Jones could f*** me up if we were in the room together.

“I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f*** me up, in a room, on our own. Whatever happens in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a f****** problem.”

Tyson Fury goes OFF on Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/4oDXnwr7aV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 18, 2023

In case Rogan missed reports of his words, Fury made sure to tag the longtime UFC commentator and podcast host on his Instagram story.

Rogan got Fury’s attention when he told comedian Andrew Schultz that even the heavyweight champion boxer didn’t think he could beat Jones.

“You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet? If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all of my chips on black,” Rogan laughed. “Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer – he doesn’t have a f***ing chance in hell of making it out of that room. He has no chance of making it out of that room. Zero chance. [Fury] would have to catch Jon immediately with one punch, and I just don’t see that happening, man.

“The threat of the takedown looms so large. That shot will come so unexpectedly. When he gets his hands around you, you’ll be so stunned.”

Fury has flirted with a meeting against now-former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, calling for a showdown in four-ounce gloves. The two even faced off in the ring after Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte, but the matchup appeared to fizzle over time.

After Fury’s rant, Ngannou, now the highest-profile PFL acquisition in history, reminded his would-be foe of their history.

I have been here the whole time @Tyson_Fury. Since none of these boxers want to fight, let’s make it official ☝ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 18, 2023

Now, Fury said he wants to sign a new 10-fight contract after retiring, un-retiring, and then knocking out Derek Chisora this past December. A title unifier with fellow undefeated champ Oleksandr Usyk has failed to materialize thus far, and Fury included in his rant a challenge to his promoter Frank Warren to get him a fight.

Jones, meanwhile, is expected to defend his title against ex-champ Stipe Miocic, though a date has yet to be announced by the UFC.