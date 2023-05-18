Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 at UFC 291 for the BMF title

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will battle for the second time inside the octagon in the main event of UFC 291 on July 29 in Salt Lake City for the BMF title. While the premise is there, why is the BMF title on the line, and should the UFC have been more creative with it if they were going to slap a gimmick championship belt on a fight that doesn’t need it?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Dana White’s announcement of that massive bout in the lightweight division, along with the rest of the revealed lineup, along with the UFC 292 announcement for Boston in August. Additionally, topics include Francis Ngannou’s new deal with the PFL, his boxing options, the potential short turnaround for the Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis winner to face Israel Adesanya in September, Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz at 205 pounds, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

