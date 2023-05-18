Between the Links: Francis Ngannou to PFL, Dana White’s slew of announcements, Conor McGregor documentary

Francis Ngannou ended his MMA free agency as the former UFC heavyweight champion signed a new deal with the PFL. While there are still more questions that need to be answered, it appears this move has the potential to be a game changer for the sport.

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel reacts to Ngannou’s next move, and discuss things from different angles, including some of the remaining questions we have. Additionally, topics include Dana White announcing a bunch of big fights for the upcoming UFC 291 and UFC 292 events — including Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 for the vacant BMF title in Salt Lake City — Saturday’s UFC Vegas 73 card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill, the new McGregor Forever documentary series on Netflix featuring Conor McGregor, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and José Youngs.

