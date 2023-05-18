No Bets Barred: Will Mackenzie Dern rebound with win over Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73?

UFC Vegas 73 takes place this Saturday and is headlined by a strawweight showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill. You know what that means: the No Bets Barred boys are back to break it all down.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew begin the show with a recap of UFC Charlotte before diving into the lackluster card that is UFC Vegas 73. Highlights include debate about the main event, dissension on a couple of other main card fights, and a slew of technical difficulties. But things do get spiced up down the stretch as Conner and Jed react live to the breaking news about UFC 291 and the return of the BMF Belt.

Tune in for Episode 46 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.