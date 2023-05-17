UFC 293 set for Sept. 10 in Sydney

The UFC returns to Sydney this fall with UFC 293 in the first of three pay-per-view events planned for the city over the next four years.

UFC President Dana White on Wednesday announced UFC 293 for Sept. 10, which kicks off a partnership with the New South Wales government to bring the bolster the promotion’s presence in the Harbour City. NSW Premier Chris Minns also announced the deal, which Perth Now reported as a $16 million partnership.

“We continue securing a calendar of exclusive, diverse and unmissable events to boost our visitor economy, support local businesses and create more jobs, and that’s exactly what these UFC events will do,” Minns said.

White did not disclose a venue for the event, and UFC officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Previously, the promotion has held events at Qudos Bank Arena, formerly known as AllPhones Arena. Its most recent trip was in 2017 for an event headlined by Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura.

A headliner has not been officially announced for the pay-per-view, but White said the winner of a UFC 290 fight between ex-champ Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis is “targeted” to headline the event opposite current middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. Adesanya owns a pair of wins over Whittaker, who ceded his belt to “The Last Stylebender” four years ago.