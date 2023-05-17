UFC Fight Roundup: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva clash in Jacksonville, Alonzo Menifield vs. Jimmy Crute 2 at UFC 290

Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon.

All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz, Mike Heck, and Damon Martin via sources with knowledge of the matchups.

Brendan Allen has a tough task ahead of him if he hopes to keep climbing the middleweight ranks.

“All In” — currently No. 13 at 185 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — has been added to the June 24 UFC Jacksonville card, where he faces the hard-hitting Bruno Silva (23-8).

In his most recent outing this past February, Allen (21-5) scored an upset submission win over grappling ace Andre Muniz. He has won four straight now and six of his past seven to break into the contenders’ circle.

Silva recently snapped a two-fight skid with a first-round TKO of veteran Brad Taveres. In six appearances for the UFC, “Blindado” sports a 4-2 record.

The matchup was first reported by MMA Mania.

Also added to UFC Jacksonville, David Onama fights Gabriel Santos in a featherweight bout (first reported by SUPER LUTAS), and Contender Series signing Trevor Peek makes his second appearance when he fights Victor Martinez in a lightweight bout (first reported by MMA Orbit).

After their first meeting ended in a disappointing majority draw, Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield get their chance to set the record straight.

The light heavyweights compete in a rematch at UFC 290, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first fight at UFC 284 in February saw neither man get their hand raised due to a point deduction in the final round.

Menifield (13-3-1) scored two knockdowns of Crute (12-3-1) in their first meeting, but he cost himself a point in Round 3 when he grabbed the fence to stop a takedown. The scorecards saw one judge have it 29-27 for Crute and the other 28-28 with the deduction to Menifield.

Entering that contest, Menifield was on a two-fight streak, while Crute now seeks his first win since October 2020.

Also officially announced for UFC 290, Shannon Ross (13-7) fights Jesus Aguilar (8-2) at flyweight, Vitor Petrino (8-0) fights Marcin Prachnio (16-6) at light heavyweight, and Kamuela Kirk (11-5-0) fights Esteban Ribovics (11-1) at lightweight.

Mark down another milestone for Andrei Arlovski.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is set to take his 40th fight inside the octagon when he takes on Don’Tale Mayes (9-5, 1 NC) at UFC Vegas 74 on June 3.

Arlovski (23-15, 1 NC) extends his record for the most UFC appearances by a heavyweight as he makes his first appearance of this year. In 2022, he fought three times, winning a pair of split decisions before being submitted in the first round by Marcos Rogerio de Lima in his most recent outing.

Mayes closed out his 2023 campaign with a unanimous decision loss to Augusto Sakai. He seeks his first win since December 2021.

Veteran flyweight Tim Elliott also competes at UFC Vegas 74 when he fights Mexico’s Victor Altamirano.

Elliott (18-12-1) is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Tagir Ulanbekov. The one-time UFC title challenger has won three of his past four fights and is currently tied for the No. 15 spot at 125 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.

Altamirano (12-2) has performed well since being signed off of Dana White’s Contender Series. After dropping a split decision to Carlos Hernandez in his UFC debut, he has won two straight, outpointing Vinicius Salvador and finishing Daniel Lacerda via strikes.

The following bouts have also been added to the June 3 UFC APEX card:

Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins (16-5) vs. Maxim Grishin (32-9-2)

Strawweight: Elise Reed (6-3) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (11-8)

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (16-5) vs. Guram Kutateladze (12-3)

Bantamweight: Da’Mon Blackshear (12-5-1) vs. Luan Lacerda (12-2)

Flyweight: Karine Silva (15-4) vs. Ketlen Souza (13-3)

Bantamweight: John Castaneda (19-6) vs. Mateus Mendonca (10-1)

A flyweight bout between Juancamilo Ronderos and Jafel Filho is headed to the UFC APEX on July 15.

Ronderos (4-2) faces Filho (14-3) at UFC Vegas 77, and both fighters look to get back on the winning track. For Ronderos, his next UFC will will be his first after first-round rear-naked choke losses to Clayton Carpenter and David Dvorak to start his run with the promotion.

Filho also lost his UFC debut, but he took the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev to the limit, nearly submitting him before being forced to tap out himself in the third round. Prior to that loss, Filho had won five straight fights.

The bout was first announced by the fighters’ shared management.

Nathaniel Wood’s next featherweight assignment is against one of the division’s longest-tenured competitors.

The former bantamweight looks to improve to 3-0 since moving up in weight when he fights Andre Fili (22-9, 1 NC) on July 22 at UFC London. Reporter Al Zullino was first to report the bout.

Both of Wood’s appearances at 145 pounds have gone to a decision, with “The Prospect” scoring unanimous nods over Charles Jourdain and Charles Rosa. Fili was victorious in his most recent fight this past September, defeating Bill Algeo by split decision to halt a three-fight skid.