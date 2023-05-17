Banned substances revealed for 9 suspended PFL fighters

A total of nine PFL fighters on Wednesday faced suspensions from the Nevada Athletic Commission. Several had wins overturned to no-contests as part of the disciplinary actions taken against them.

All of the fighters facing suspensions were previously pulled from the ongoing 2023 PFL season.

Former PFL heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza was suspended nine months by the commission after he tested positive for drostanolone — an anabolic steroid — with his recent win against Matheus Scheffel overturned to a no-contest.

Cappelozza has to pay a $11,125 fine along with $326 in prosecution fees before he’ll be allowed to compete again; his suspension runs through Jan. 7, 2024.

Ex-UFC fighter Krzystof Jotko was also suspended six months after he tested positive for clomiphene, a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) commonly used as a fertility drug that can also alter testosterone levels in men. He is eligible to compete again after Oct. 1 and is required to pay fines including $6,500 from his purse and another $326 in prosecution fees.

Featherweight Alejandro Flores was suspended for six months after testing positive for furosemide — a diuretic — with a $2,600 fine along with $326 in prosecution fees and his win against Daniel Torrest overturned to a no-contest. He is eligible to compete again after Oct. 1.

The commission also extended temporary suspensions against several other PFL fighters pending the finalization of an adjudication agreement, which could potentially be announced at the next meeting scheduled in June. All of the fighters will remain suspended until that time.

One-time UFC title challenger and current PFL light heavyweight Thiago Santos was also suspended after he also tested positive for clomiphene.

Daniel Torres remains suspended after he tested positive for drostanolone, an anabolic steroid. Will Fleury also tested positive for drostanolone, which will keep him suspended for the time being as well.

Cezar Ferreira tested positive for clomiphene and 19-norandrostorone, a metabolite of nandrolone and bolandione. Nandrolone is an anabolic steroid.

Mohammad Fakhreddine tested positive for drostanolone and stanozolol, another anabolic steroid, and he also tested positive for GW1516 — a non-specified substance in the class of hormone and metabolic modulators — that is banned at all times.

Rizvan Kuniev tested positive for drostanolone, metenelone, boldenone, 19-norandrosterone, which are all related to anabolic steroids.

PFL previously addressed the suspensions in a statement ahead of new fights being announced for the 2023 season. All nine fighters flagged by the commission were removed from the competition.

“PFL has been notified by the Nevada State Athletic Commission that several fighters who competed in the two PFL 2023 Regular Season events this past April have been temporarily suspended until further review by the Commission,” PFL officials stated.

“PFL has a zero-tolerance policy related to the usage of banned substances and complies with the U.S. State Athletic Commission requirements. Further, as the PFL moves towards the highest level of testing and compliance in the sport, PFL is engaged with USADA on the implementation of its athlete anti-doping program.”