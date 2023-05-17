UFC fighters Kyler Phillips, Darrius Flowers suspended 6 months for Ostarine

UFC fighters Kyler Phillips and Darrius Flowers were both handed six-month suspensions by the Nevada Athletic Commission on Wednesday after testing positive for banned substances.

According to Deputy Attorney General Joel Bekker, both Phillilps and Flowers tested positive for ostarine, a non-specified substance in the class of anabolic agents and prohibited at all times under the World Anti-Doping Agency banned substances list.

Ostarine is the same substance that has caused numerous positive drug tests under the UFC’s anti-doping policy with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, ensnaring athletes such as Sean O’Malley, Marvin Vettori and Nicco Montano.

Phillips received a six-month suspension that will expire on July 22, and he will also have to pay attorney fees totaling $407.50. He will face no other fines because his positive drug test happened prior to his scheduled bout against Raphael Assuncao on March 11.

Phillips was pulled from the fight due to his positive drug test, but he will be allowed to return to action after July 22.

As for Flowers, who joined the UFC roster after winning a fight on Dana White’s Contender Series, he also faced a six-month suspension that will expire on July 27, and he will have to pay the same $407.50 in attorney fees.

Flowers was originally expected to make his UFC debut against Erick Gonzalez on Feb. 25, but he was also pulled from the event after the positive drug test result was returned.

Both fighters will be eligible to return after serving the suspensions and paying the subsequent fines to the commission.