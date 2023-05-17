Vinc Pichel vs. Benoit Saint-Denis booked for UFC card on July 1

Lightweights Vinc Pichel and Benoit Saint-Denis have agreed to meet at the upcoming UFC card scheduled on July 1, which takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Wednesday, with bout agreements already issued for the contest.

Pichel looks to bounce back after dropping a unanimous decision to Olympian Mark Madsen in his last outing at UFC 273. Prior to that setback, Pichel rattled off three straight wins including a victory over Jim Miller.

As for Saint-Denis, the 27-year-old fighter from France is coming off back-to-back finishes over Gabriel Miranda and a Performance of the Night award win against Niklas Stolze. Overall, Saint-Denis boasts an 8-1 record with one no-contest in his career.

Pichel vs. Saint-Denis is the latest addition to the upcoming card on July 1, which is headlined a middleweight showdown between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov.