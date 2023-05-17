UFC Charlotte medical suspensions: 13 benched including Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker

A total of 13 fighters have been medically suspended following UFC Charlotte this past Saturday, including co-headliners Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith.

Both light heavyweights drew 30-day terms after going three rounds in the co-main event, according to the NC Boxing and Combat Sport Commission, which regulated the show at Spectrum Center.

Walker earned a unanimous decision to climb closer to a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, who owns a previous win over him.

Recently released flyweight veteran Ji Yeon Kim needs medical clearance to avoid a six-month suspension for her right knee. In the wake of her controversial decision loss, which came early after she was deducted a second point for an illegal knee, she revealed she fought with a torn ACL and blasted her opponent Mandy Bohm for not continuing after the knee.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions for UFC Charlotte: ‘

Johnny Walker: suspended for 30 days.

Anthony Smith: suspended for 30 days.

Daniel Rodriguez: suspended for 45 days.

Ihor Potieria: suspended for 45 days.

Tim Means: suspended 180 days; suspended indefinitely pending orthopedic clearance for left foot.

Court McGee: suspended for 60 days.

Chase Sherman: suspended for 30 days.

Douglas Silva de Andrade: suspended for 45 days.

Cody Stamann: suspended for 21 days.

Mandy Bohm: suspended 30 days; suspended indefinitely pending neurological and left eye ophthalmological clearance.

Ji Yeon Kim: suspended 180 days; suspended indefinitely pending orthopedic clearance for right knee.

Gabriel Green: suspended 60 days; suspended indefinitely pending neurological clearance.

Tainara Lisboa: suspended for 45 days.