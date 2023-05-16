UFC Charlotte salaries: Matt Brown ($250k) cashes biggest check with record-tying knockout

Matt Brown took home the biggest disclosed payday from UFC Charlotte for his record-tying knockout of Court McGee.

In addition to a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night,” Brown cashed show and win checks of $125,000 each for a total $300,000 payout, according to salaries released by the NC Boxing and Combat Sport Commission, which regulated this past Saturday’s event at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Brown is tied with heavyweight slugger Derrick Lewis for the most octagon knockouts at 13. The win put him back on the right side of the résumé after a split-call loss to Bryan Barberena in his previous outing.

The next-highest earner on this past Saturday’s card was one-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, who took home a disclosed $200,000 after losing a decision to Johnny Walker, who earned $180,000 in show and win money.

Here are the full salaries from UFC Charlotte. As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as certain sponsorship incomes, pay-per-view bonuses, or discretionary post-fight bonuses are not publicly disclosed. They also do not reflect deductions that may have been made from a fighter missing weight.

Main Card

Jailton Almeida ($51,000 + $51,000 = $102,000) def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik ($130,000)

Johnny Walker ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Anthony Smith ($200,000)

Ian Machado Garry ($28,000 + $28,000 win bonus = $56,000) def. Daniel Rodriguez ($78,000)

Carlos Ulberg ($33,000 + $33,000 win bonus = $66,000) def. Ihor Potieria ($12,000)

Alex Morono ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) def. Tim Means ($90,000)

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown ($125,000 + $125,000 win bonus = $250,000) def. Court McGee ($60,000)

Karl Williams ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Chase Sherman ($33,000)

Douglas Silva de Andrade ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) vs. Cody Stamann ($78,000)

Mandy Bohm ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Ji Yeon Kim ($35,000)

Bryan Battle ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Gabe Green ($26,000)

Tainara Lisboa ($10,000 + $10,000 win bonus = $20,000) def. Jessica-Rose Clark ($38,000)